KENNEWICK, Wash.-- New information about the death of a well known Kennewick body builder.

We now know 39-year-old Joe Pearson died of a heart attack. Pearson was a competitive body builder who came out first in his class in last July's USA Body Building Championship.

The Benton County Coroner says he will take tissue samples and do toxicology tests to see if he can find out more about this tragic death.