Benton Franklin Red Cross Volunteers Return Home After Three Weeks Of Helping With Ike

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Kennewick couple just returned from helping during Hurricane Ike.

Jim and Ellie Opitz were part of a group that handed out about 60,000 meals a day to victims of the hurricane.

They said the kids in Texas loved the cold Washington apples they were given.

The Opitz's have been volunteering with the Red Cross together for 8 years.

They drove to Alabama in the Emergency Response Vehicle about three weeks ago, then were assigned to the Houston Area.

Jim said, "Hunger was the main problem. We were feeding people that hadn't eaten for two or three days ... this is what we ran into time after time."

Ellie said, "The lights were all out and there was no electricity and no water."

The couple could be headed down again in the next few weeks.

They missed taking showers the most and said that if they got three hours of sleep a night then they were lucky.