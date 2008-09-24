Free CPR Classes in the Tri-Cities this Weekend - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Free CPR Classes in the Tri-Cities this Weekend

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Kennewick General Hospital and the Three Rivers Convention Center are teaming up to help save lives.  They are having a free CPR training event this weekend.  

The classes are Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  They will be offered every hour, on the hour at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

A training coordinator from the American Heart Association says nearly 80% of cardiac arrests happen at home.  So she says the goal is to train 2,000 people. Everyone who attends the CPR classes will get will  be sent home with a "CPR Anytime" Kits.  Inside there is a DVD, book, and even a mannequin on which you can practice CPR. 

