Politicians and Candidates Discuss Developmental Disabilities at Pasco Forum

PASCO, Wash.-- Local, State, and Federal politicians as well as candidates gathered Tuesday night at the Developmental Disabilities Forum in Pasco. They discussed their stances on issues affecting people and families touched by disabilities.

Lawmakers and candidates discussed Initiative 1029, which, if passed, would require long-term caregivers for disabled people and the elderly to have increased training, pass a test to get certified, and meet background check requirements.

Tonight KNDU talked to Teresa Payne who is legally blind and developmentally disabled. She is a self-advocate and often visits Olympia, WA and writes letters to the government. She grew up in institutions but is now self-sufficient. Payne says she came to the forum to hear what politicians and candidates say about Initiative 1029. Payne describes it as, "The one where parents that have their kids at home have to do a class after raising their children. That sounds kooky." Payne also says she wouldn't vote for anyone who is pro-Initiative 1029. However, other people at the forum disagreed.

Tuesday night's forum was an opportunity for many people to meet the candidates and hear their positions about people with developmental disabilities.