Kennewick Police Team Up With School Leaders Tuesday Night To Talk About Gang Problems

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Police around the Tri-Cities say gang problems are seen throughout our community.

Police and school administrators came together Tuesday night at Park Middle School in Kennewick to educate parents about gang problems.

A detective with Kennewick Police led the meeting. He told parent how to identify gang clothing, gang behavior and what to do if you think your child is involved in a gang.

There were more than 2,000 flyers sent out to parents in the community about the event and around 40 parents showed up Tuesday.

Parent Vicky Hicks said, "I thought it (the program) was great but we need more parents out here at this."

Park Assistant Principal Nathan Gregory said, "It was great we had a group of people here, would have loved to have a lot more cause the community is what's going to help take care of this issue and parent involvement."

Gregory said a bathroom at Park Middle School is shut down because there was gang tagging in a stall discovered on Tuesday.

Police said they are seeing gang problems in our schools and say the best way to combat the problem is to have more parent involvement.