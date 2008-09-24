People are Living Longer

KENNWEWICK, Wash. - Experts say by the year 2040, we'll have more than a million people in the U.S. over the age of 100.

Kennewick General Hospital Health Experts say with advanced hospitals, an increase in patient care, new medications, and more people eating healthy, Americans life expectancy rates are going up.

Experts also say staying active and volunteering will also help people age better.

"Because they are active, they are challenged everyday. They have something to look forward to on their daily schedule. I think that is what keeps them all going," Brenda Draper, KGH Volunteer Director.

Experts advise a regular workout, exploring new diets and finding ways to serve other people will help prolong your life.

Doctors also recommend regular health screenings for all ages.