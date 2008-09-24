Rice vs Palin

NEW YORK (AP) - It appears that Secretary of State Condoleezza

Rice and Sarah Palin have become unlikely foreign policy rivals.

While in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, Rice finds

herself jockeying for world leaders' time with the woman who could

become the nation's first female vice president.

Today, Rice met Afghan President Hamid Karzai (HAH'-mihd

KAHR'-zeye) some three hours after Palin did.

Karzai got a laugh when he mentioned later that the Alaskan

governor had been on his appointment book, along with Rice and the

prime minister of Norway.

Karzai says he found Palin to be "quite a capable woman." And

he says "she asked the right questions on Afghanistan."

Palin is also seeing six other world leaders. And Rice will hold

scores of individual and group sessions with her foreign minister

colleagues.

There are no plans for Palin to meet Rice while both are in New

York.

