Rice vs Palin

NEW YORK (AP) - It appears that Secretary of State Condoleezza
Rice and Sarah Palin have become unlikely foreign policy rivals.
While in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, Rice finds
herself jockeying for world leaders' time with the woman who could
become the nation's first female vice president.
Today, Rice met Afghan President Hamid Karzai (HAH'-mihd
KAHR'-zeye) some three hours after Palin did.
Karzai got a laugh when he mentioned later that the Alaskan
governor had been on his appointment book, along with Rice and the
prime minister of Norway.
Karzai says he found Palin to be "quite a capable woman." And
he says "she asked the right questions on Afghanistan."
Palin is also seeing six other world leaders. And Rice will hold
scores of individual and group sessions with her foreign minister
colleagues.
There are no plans for Palin to meet Rice while both are in New
York.
