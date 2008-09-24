Free Museum Day at CREHST Museum - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

RICHLAND, Wash - Coming up on Saturday from 10am-5pmCREHST Museum of History Science and Technology will be participating in the fourth annual Museum Day Presented by Smithsonian magazine.
     Museum day is a day when museums and cultural institutions nationwide open thier doors free of charge by going to smithsonian.com and printing off an admission card coupon.
    Some guests  visiting are from  our sister city  Sin chew Taiwan.
     For more information about Museum Day, you can  contact the CREHST Museum  on Lee Blvd. In Richland.
