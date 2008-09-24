Huskies vs Stanford, Lobbenstael to Start, Wulff Suspended - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Huskies vs Stanford, Lobbenstael to Start, Wulff Suspended

HUSKIES
      Night game vs. Stanford
     
      SEATTLE (AP) - The Washington football team is playing its first
night game of the season on Saturday against Stanford in Husky
Stadium.
     
COUGARS
      PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Marshall Lobbestael (LOW'-beh-stahl) has
gone from third-string quarterback to starter for the Cougars in
Saturday's game against Oregon at Pullman.
      WSU's Gary Rogers and Kevin Lopina (loh-PEEN'-uh) were both
knocked out of action in the Portland State game.
     
EASTERN WASHINGTON
      Cousin Wulff suspended
     
      HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Eastern Washington football player Charlie
Wulff has been suspended for the first half of Saturday's game
against Idaho State for throwing a punch in the Western Washington
game.
      The center is the nephew of Washington State coach Paul Wulff.
     
