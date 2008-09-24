Huskies vs Stanford, Lobbenstael to Start, Wulff Suspended

HUSKIES
Night game vs. Stanford
SEATTLE (AP) - The Washington football team is playing its first
night game of the season on Saturday against Stanford in Husky
Stadium.
COUGARS
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Marshall Lobbestael (LOW'-beh-stahl) has
gone from third-string quarterback to starter for the Cougars in
Saturday's game against Oregon at Pullman.
WSU's Gary Rogers and Kevin Lopina (loh-PEEN'-uh) were both
knocked out of action in the Portland State game.
EASTERN WASHINGTON
Cousin Wulff suspended
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Eastern Washington football player Charlie
Wulff has been suspended for the first half of Saturday's game
against Idaho State for throwing a punch in the Western Washington
game.
The center is the nephew of Washington State coach Paul Wulff.
