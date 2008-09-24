Huskies vs Stanford, Lobbenstael to Start, Wulff Suspended Posted: Wednesday, September 24, 2008 5:13 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2008 5:13 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

HUSKIES

Night game vs. Stanford



SEATTLE (AP) - The Washington football team is playing its first

night game of the season on Saturday against Stanford in Husky

Stadium.



COUGARS

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Marshall Lobbestael (LOW'-beh-stahl) has

gone from third-string quarterback to starter for the Cougars in

Saturday's game against Oregon at Pullman.

WSU's Gary Rogers and Kevin Lopina (loh-PEEN'-uh) were both

knocked out of action in the Portland State game.



EASTERN WASHINGTON

Cousin Wulff suspended



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Eastern Washington football player Charlie

Wulff has been suspended for the first half of Saturday's game

against Idaho State for throwing a punch in the Western Washington

game.

The center is the nephew of Washington State coach Paul Wulff.



