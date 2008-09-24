Mariners vs LA, Seahawks Take A Break

MARINERS
Vs. LA
SEATTLE (AP) - The Mariners play the Angels again tonight in
Seattle.
Felix Hernandez is starting for the M's and Jon Garland for LA.
The Mariners forestalled their 100th loss of the season with
last night's 9-6 victory that ended a 12-game losing streak.
After tonight, the M's have one more game against LA tomorrow
night, then they close out the season with a three-game series
against Oakland.
SEAHAWKS
A weekend off
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Both the Seahawks and the Giants have byes
this week. So both should be rested when they meet Oct. 5 at the
Meadowlands in New Jersey.
