Senate Votes to Continue State Sales Tax Deduction

Tuesday, the Senate voted to add a two-year extension to the Washington State Sales Tax Deduction.



In 2006, 880,000 people claimed this deduction in our state. It gives a break on sales tax through your federal taxes. U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell says average savings are about $600.

"You take a standard deduction on your income tax and have that itemized, or you can take an itemized deduction. Keep your receipts for large purchases like automobiles and other things and have that as an itemized deduction on your tax return," said Cantwell.



The new bill also includes energy tax credits which could bring more jobs to the renewable energy industry in the Tri-Cities.



