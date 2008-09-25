Mt. Adams School District is holding an open gym promoting health

HARRAH, Wash-- In an effort to get kids on their feet Mt. Adam's School District is holding open gyms. Tonight, Revving It Up.

Children of all ages ran like mad in the Harrah Elementary gym. Jump-roping, shooting hoops, and playing dodge ball. All part of a partnership between the Rev It Up Coalition and Mt. Adam's School District.

Rev It Up is a Yakima Health District program aimed at preventing childhood obesity. Events like Wednesday night's show the whole family how fun exercise can be.

"Over 60% of adults in Yakima County are either overweight or obese. And it's incredibly important that people get active," said Jennifer Brown, Rev It Up.



While duck-duck-goose burns calories, children are also taught the importance of healthy eating. Imperial Gardens donated bags full of vegetables for families to take home. Tomato's, peppers, onions galore. And if people weren't sure what to do with those veggies the Health Department shared simple recipes.

Open gym's will be held from 6-8 p.m. once a month through May. Listed are the dates and locations.

10/29 Harrah Gym

11/19 TBD

12/10 Harrah Gym

1/28 White Swan High School Gym

2/28 Harrah Gym

3/25 Harrah Gym

4/29 White Swan High School Track

5/27 Harrah Gym