KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office wants you to know about a Level Two sex offender who has moved to another location.

Edward Ryea used to be a transient but now he lives on the 500 block of East 27th Avenue in Kennewick.

Back in 1994 he was convicted of child molestation and in 1988 he was convicted of first degree rape of a child.

Right now he is not wanted.