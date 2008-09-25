Wings Over Washington AirShow Takes Flight in the Tri-Cities

PASCO, Wash.--Seven years of waiting is now an afterthought.

It's the first time the Wings Over Washington (W.O.W) AirShow returned to the Tri-Cities since 2001.

A big draw was the Canadian Forces Snowbirds flying in a nine-jet formation only four feet apart.

"I think it's amazing," says spectator Carolyn Sturges. I'm hoping there is a bigger safety buffer in there than what I can see."

The U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II or "Warthog" relies more on artillery than speed.

Even with a 30 mm caliber gun, it can fly low enough avoiding enemy radar.

"The Warthog was designed as a close air support and a tank killer," mentions A-10 West Coast demo team Tech. Sgt. Chad Rasmussen. That's what it's widely known as."

Wednesday (September 24th) nights air show theme was "Honoring Our Heroes."

One combat veteran says the maneuvering capabilities of these planes is pretty impressive.

"I think the fact they fly in such tight formations shows a lot of teamwork and a lot of skill," says Stephen Peters, chapter 10 Combat Veterans International.

To close the show, both the A-10 Thunderbolt II and A-1 Skyraider flew in close formation as part of the USAF 'Heritage Flight.'