Yakima Girl Hit by Car May Have Just Fallen Down

YAKIMA, Wash. -- After interviewing a driver suspected in a hit-and-run, Yakima Police say the victim, an 11-year old girl, may have just fallen down.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tieton Drive. The girl was trying to cross the street to Franklin Middle School.

Witnesses told police they saw a white Chevy Malibu stop, then drive away from the scene.

Police located and interviewed the driver, checked out the car, and say there is no evidence it hit the girl. She suffered minor injuries and was back in school on Wednesday.