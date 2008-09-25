Shooting Near Yakima Schools Send McKinley and Davis Under Lockdown

YAKIMA, Wash. - McKinley Elementary School and Davis High School went under lockdown. around 9:00am after two people were shot in the neighborhood at South 9th Avenue and West Pine Avenue.

The Resource Center facility across the street from Davis High School also went under lockdown and police closed off surrounding streets.

Police surrounded the house where the shooting victims were. They could not find any suspect. Both victims were shot in the head and taken to the hospital.

At around 10:00am, the Yakima Police Department notified the schools that it was safe to come out of lockdown.

