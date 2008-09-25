Letterman Unloads On McCain For Not Showing Up

NEW YORK (AP) - David Letterman seemed a bit peeved after John

McCain canceled an appearance on his talk show.

McCain called Letterman to pull out of the lineup for last

night's "Late Show" after he announced that he was suspending his

campaign in order to deal with the nation's financial crisis.

On the air last night, Letterman questioned the strategy,

rhetorically asking whether McCain's move was because of the

economy or sliding poll numbers. He also joked that someone must be

putting something in McCain's Metamucil.

Letterman said the show was told McCain was immediately flying

back to Washington. The host then showed a TV feed of McCain being

made up for an appearance on the "CBS Evening News."

Making matters worse for McCain, the show replaced him with

MSNBC host Keith Olbermann, who's a constant critic of the Arizona

senator.

A McCain spokeswoman tells NBC the campaign "deeply" regrets

offending Letterman, but it "wasn't a night for comedy."

