First Pedestrian and Bike Count to Measure Sidewalk Demands

WASHINGTON - The first ever nationwide pedestrian and bicycle count is starting Monday September 29th and the Department of Transportation needs some help getting the job done.

DOT wants to count the number of people who walk or ride their bike to measure the demand for sidewalks and bike lanes. Representatives say they'll need thousands of volunteers statewide to help count.

Data from the project could determine future construction projects and funding for each county.

"There may be an improvement, a trail connection, the addition of a sidewalk that brings more people to that location. And as we count, over time we'll clearly understand the impacts of that investment," said Project Manager Paula Reeves.

DOT recruiters will position volunteers at key locations throughout the area during the peak periods of the day. Reeves says it will probably take about an hour either in the morning or the evening.

If you would like to help, contact the Cascade Bicycle Club at 206-957-0689, or email at organizer@cascadebicycleclub.org.

