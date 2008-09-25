Man Accused of Deadly Boat Crash Waives Speedy Trial

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The man accused of causing a deadly boat crash on the Columbia River in June waives his right to a speedy trial.

The attorney for 51 year old Michael Nethercutt says he still needs more time to investigate some new information.

Prosecutors say Nethercutt's blood alcohol level was more than four-times the legal limit when he hit an anchored boat, killing 74 year old Ed Gilbert.

Nethercutt is charged with homicide and assault by watercraft. His trial is postponed until December 15th.