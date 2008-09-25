Latest Washington Sports

Latest Washington SportsPosted: Updated:
Sounders Vs. Montreal in USL playoffs
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Sounders play Montreal
tomorrow night in Tukwila in the first round of the United Soccer
Leagues playoffs. The second game of the home-and-home series is
Sunday in Montreal.
Seahawks New Receivers
SEATTLE (AP) - Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck has been
throwing to a couple of new receivers in informal bye week
practices - Bobby Engram and Deion Branch.
It's a kind of birthday gift for Hasselbeck who is turns 33
today.
Engram has been out with a broken shoulder since the first
pre-season game in early August. Branch is coming back from knee
surgery and hasn't played since January's playoff loss at Green
Bay.
The Seahawks go on the road Oct. 5 to play defending Super Bowl
champion New York Giants.
Storm's Jackson Deciding Future
SEATTLE (AP) - Lauren Jackson is deciding whether she wants to
return to the Seattle Storm.
Now that their season is over, following the playoff loss to LA,
Jackson is a free agent.
She was unable to play for Seattle in the WNBA playoffs while
recovering from ankle surgery she decided to have while playing for
Australia in the Olympics.
Mariners Vs. Angels
SEATTLE (AP) - The Mariners play the Angels for the last time
tonight at Safeco Field.
Cesar Jimenez starts for Seattle, making a pitch for a spot in
next year's starting rotation. Dustin Moseley starts for LA.
The M's lost last night for their 100th time of the season.
Seattle will finish the schedule with a three-game series
starting tomorrow against Oakland.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)