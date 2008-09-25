Latest Washington Sports

Sounders Vs. Montreal in USL playoffs



TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Sounders play Montreal

tomorrow night in Tukwila in the first round of the United Soccer

Leagues playoffs. The second game of the home-and-home series is

Sunday in Montreal.



Seahawks New Receivers

SEATTLE (AP) - Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck has been

throwing to a couple of new receivers in informal bye week

practices - Bobby Engram and Deion Branch.

It's a kind of birthday gift for Hasselbeck who is turns 33

today.

Engram has been out with a broken shoulder since the first

pre-season game in early August. Branch is coming back from knee

surgery and hasn't played since January's playoff loss at Green

Bay.

The Seahawks go on the road Oct. 5 to play defending Super Bowl

champion New York Giants.

Storm's Jackson Deciding Future



SEATTLE (AP) - Lauren Jackson is deciding whether she wants to

return to the Seattle Storm.

Now that their season is over, following the playoff loss to LA,

Jackson is a free agent.

She was unable to play for Seattle in the WNBA playoffs while

recovering from ankle surgery she decided to have while playing for

Australia in the Olympics.



Mariners Vs. Angels



SEATTLE (AP) - The Mariners play the Angels for the last time

tonight at Safeco Field.

Cesar Jimenez starts for Seattle, making a pitch for a spot in

next year's starting rotation. Dustin Moseley starts for LA.

The M's lost last night for their 100th time of the season.

Seattle will finish the schedule with a three-game series

starting tomorrow against Oakland.



