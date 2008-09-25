Huskies vs Stanford, Cougars vs Oregon

Huskies vs Stanford, Cougars vs OregonPosted: Updated:
The Washington Huskies and Washington State
Cougars will try to get their first Pac-10 victories of the season
tomorrow, with the Huskies facing 2-2 Stanford at Husky Stadium in
Seattle at 7 p.m. and the Cougars going against 3-1 Oregon at
Martin Stadium in Pullman at 3:15 p.m.
The Huskies will be trying to get their first victory of the
season, but are coming off a bye week and are favored by 3 1/2
points. Washington is 0-1 in the Pac-10, while Stanford has a 1-1
league record.
Last season, Washington snapped a six-game losing streak with a
27-9 victory over the Cardinal as Huskies quarterback Jake Locker
ran for two touchdowns.
Although Washington State got its first win of the season last
week, beating Big Sky Conference Portland State 48-9 at Pullman,
the Cougars are listed as 21-point underdogs against the Ducks.
Oregon lost to Boise State 37-32 last week.
The Cougars are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-10.
