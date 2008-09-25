Huskies vs Stanford, Cougars vs Oregon

The Washington Huskies and Washington State

Cougars will try to get their first Pac-10 victories of the season

tomorrow, with the Huskies facing 2-2 Stanford at Husky Stadium in

Seattle at 7 p.m. and the Cougars going against 3-1 Oregon at

Martin Stadium in Pullman at 3:15 p.m.

The Huskies will be trying to get their first victory of the

season, but are coming off a bye week and are favored by 3 1/2

points. Washington is 0-1 in the Pac-10, while Stanford has a 1-1

league record.

Last season, Washington snapped a six-game losing streak with a

27-9 victory over the Cardinal as Huskies quarterback Jake Locker

ran for two touchdowns.

Although Washington State got its first win of the season last

week, beating Big Sky Conference Portland State 48-9 at Pullman,

the Cougars are listed as 21-point underdogs against the Ducks.

Oregon lost to Boise State 37-32 last week.

The Cougars are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-10.

