Hispanic Community is Making Their Vote Count

YAKIMA, Wa.- The number of people registering to vote keeps going up. The Hispanic community is one group that has had a high amount of newly registered voters.

"Voters seem to get very involved in a presidential year," said Lupe Camacho, the Bilingual Program Coordinator for Yakima County.

Registering in time to vote for the nation's next president has been a concern among the Hispanic community but now they're concern is growing locally too.

"We can't afford to stay behind, we're a growing population," said Eduardo Garcia, a registered voter.

The Hispanic community makes up more than 40 percent of Yakima's population but only 17 percent of its voters.

"That's a low number but in comparison to the population but it doesn't take into consideration those people who are only legal and not U.S. Citizens or people that have moved away," said Camacho.

One volunteer says education and the economy are some of his concerns. He says the ballot is a great and way to make your voice count.

"I encourage people to vote, it's important, its crucial," said Garcia.

And he's not the only one. The Latino voting project has been talking to people about local candidates.

"They want to know more about the candidates...about who the people that are going into office are going to be," said Ivan Garcia.

Groups like the Latino Voting Project say they'll continue to energize and register new voters until elections.