Time of Remembrance Event To Honor Fallen War Heroes

RICHLAND, Wash.-- For the second year, "Time of Remembrance" is a time to share. A time for many families to honor the lives of young men and women who died in battle.

"They were able to get acquainted and get a support network," said Jim Wetzel, President of A.C.E.S.

A support network, mothers like Donna Enquist from Spokane, can relate to.

"You're excited to be with the families because they are the only ones who truly understand what you're going through, but it's also very sad because you put all this time into planning this, and you can't have them there," said Enquist.

Donna's son, Michael Boswell, died in 2006 while in the Navy. Her sailor, her son, her hero, and the man she always carries with her, close to her heart.

"We felt to do the shirts, would be a good way we could hold him," said Enquist.

Banners are all ready to go. Fearless faces of heroes who were never afraid to fight. Last year there were only 2, now 66.

"If I got to look down the road I would like to see the tri states coming to the Tri Cities every year, all of us together," said Shirley Schmunk.

Shirley Schmunk started the event last year, to honor her son who died in Iraq, in 2001. She's blown away how fast the event has grown.

"I have just been in awe of how much our families have grown inside and their spirits," said Schmunk.