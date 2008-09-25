Two People Shot in the Head in Yakima; Gunman Still On The Loose

YAKIMA -- Yakima Police are searching for a gunmen who shot two people in the head Thursday morning. The victims are in critical condition.

The shooting happened on the corner of 9th Avenue and Pine Street.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing a woman laying on the front lawn with a bloody face. One neighbor told KNDO he spoke with the victims often and was shocked to see something like that happen across the street.

Police swarmed the home with their guns drawn, but the victims, a 51-year old man and a 31-year old woman were the only ones there.

Investigators are currently talking to the victims' friends and family and trying to learn as much as they can about the victims.

Yakima Police Captain Greg Copeland calls the shootings a "crime of passion."

"We think someone was after these two. But as far as why that was taking place and what exactly was going on, those are still questions we have yet to answer."

Copeland said they have evidence showing where the shootings happened. But they do not have any eyewitnesses. Police say they are not ready to release the names of the victims yet, but they will probably be released next week.

Yakima police haven't released a name or description of the suspected shooter.