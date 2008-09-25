New Study Found English Speaking Plaintiffs Experience Better Results In Civil Lawsuits

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A new study found some prejudice in the courtroom when it comes to people that only speak Spanish.

The study comes from Texas Tech University. It found that English-speaking plaintiffs experience better results in civil lawsuits compared to people who don't speak English at all.

Kennewick Attorney Gloria Ochoa said she completely agrees with the study.

She said about 90 percent of her clients are Hispanic and about half only speak Spanish. She said many times people automatically perceive them as illegal immigrants when many of them are actual citizens.

She also said using an interpreter slows down the flow of the trial.

Ochoa said, "The client being monolingual impacts strategy and decision making in what direction you are going to take the case."

She said many times her Spanish-only speaking clients don't understand the way the courts work in America.

The study looked at more than 220 personal injury jury verdicts that happened in the past 10 years in Texas.