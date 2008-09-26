More Than 14 Reports Of Graffiti In Three Days Throughout The City Of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Thursday night there were more than 14 reports of graffiti in the past three days throughout the city of Kennewick.

Most of the graffiti happened in East Kennewick and the majority of it is gang related.

Police said gang members use the tagging to mark their turf and said wars between rival gangs can lead to violence.

Kennewick Police Sergeant Randy Maynard said, "It's just an absolute eye soar. We like to provide ourselves on the property value and maintaining the sense of security in the city."

He said the gang members are trying to dominate the areas they tag. Authorities also said public bathrooms are hit with graffiti a lot.

Police said to call them if you spot any kind of graffiti on your property.

They said more would come if it is not cleaned up immediately.