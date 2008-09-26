Boise Inc. Gets Millions For Aquifer Storage & Recovery System

WALLULA, Wash.--Paper mills like the one in Wallula use a lot of energy in producing their product.

By having an Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) system, Boise Inc. will save between three and five million gallons of water per day.

Here's how it will work.

Cold water from the Columbia River will be harvested in the winter.

The water will then be treated and stored underground until it's needed for the hot summer months.

"That allows Boise to harvest the cold energy of that water when we pump it back out of the aquifer in the summer months and we then use that to cool various systems at our paper mill," says Rob Roxburgh, communications manager."

Roxburgh adds the aquifer storage allows the company to further manage its natural resources.

Boaters, fishermen, even farmers will also like it because there will be more water available in the Columbia River during peak season.

The reduced energy use will result in $500,000 dollars in savings every year for the mill.

The water storage system should be running by summer of 2010.