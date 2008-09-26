Voter Registration Drive Adds 105 New Voters

KENNEWICK, Wash.--KNDU and members with the League of Women Voters teamed up for another voter-registration drive on Thursday, September 25th.

The Kennewick Safeway was the place to be for those wanting to register.

Here are two dates you need to mark on your calendar.

October 4th: The last day to mail in or register to vote online.

October 20th: The final chance to register if you haven't registered in Washington. You can register in person at your county elections department until 15 days before the election. Contact your County Auditor for assistance and information.

Some people told KNDU staff they felt an obligation this year to vote.

In nine hours, members with the League of Women Voters helped 105 people register to vote