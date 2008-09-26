McCain To Attend Debate Posted: Friday, September 26, 2008 11:39 AM EDT Updated: Friday, September 26, 2008 11:39 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

By NEDRA PICKLER

Associated Press Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican John McCain says he's going to be

at the first presidential debate, even though Congress doesn't have

a bailout deal.

With less than 10 hours until the debate was scheduled to start,

the McCain campaign announced that the Arizona senator would travel

to the University of Mississippi. The campaign said after the forum

he will fly back to Washington to continue working on the financial

crisis.

The campaign's statement said McCain is optimistic that there

has been progress toward a bipartisan agreement. But earlier in the

week, McCain said he would delay the debate "until we have taken

action to address this crisis."



