Mariners Malcontent Centering On Suzuki

SEATTLE (AP) - According to a Seattle newspaper, things got so
bad in the Mariners clubhouse during this discouraging season that
one player reportedly threatened to "knock out" outfielder Ichiro
Suzuki, the team's highest profile player.
A "clubhouse insider" quoted in yesterday's edition of The
Seattle Times said, "I just can't believe the number of guys who
really dislike him. It got to a point early on when I thought they
were going to get together and go after him."
The story went on to say that coaches and then-manager John
McLaren, who was fired June 19, intervened when one player was
overheard talking about wanting to "knock him out." A meeting was
called to clear the air.
Suzuki did not comment on the story before last night's game
between the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels, but pitcher J.J. Putz
said he didn't remember any such incident and said there was no
meeting to talk about it.
Suzuki reached 200 hits last week for the eighth straight
season, matching a major league record.
