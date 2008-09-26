Mariners Malcontent Centering On Suzuki

SEATTLE (AP) - According to a Seattle newspaper, things got so

bad in the Mariners clubhouse during this discouraging season that

one player reportedly threatened to "knock out" outfielder Ichiro

Suzuki, the team's highest profile player.

A "clubhouse insider" quoted in yesterday's edition of The

Seattle Times said, "I just can't believe the number of guys who

really dislike him. It got to a point early on when I thought they

were going to get together and go after him."

The story went on to say that coaches and then-manager John

McLaren, who was fired June 19, intervened when one player was

overheard talking about wanting to "knock him out." A meeting was

called to clear the air.

Suzuki did not comment on the story before last night's game

between the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels, but pitcher J.J. Putz

said he didn't remember any such incident and said there was no

meeting to talk about it.

Suzuki reached 200 hits last week for the eighth straight

season, matching a major league record.

