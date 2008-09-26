Man being held in fatal shooting in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. The Snohomish County sheriff's office says a 62-year-old man has been jailed for investigation of second-degree murder and investigation of domestic violence following the fatal shooting of his girlfriend at the rental home they shared in Everett.

A judge today ordered Don M. Madsen, a Boeing employee, held on $1 million bail.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a 911 call on Wednesday night.

The victim was a 52-year-old woman. Court documents say the woman apparently was shot at close range in the eye. Her identity has not been released.