Former Wapato Principal Pedals For Scholarships

WAPATO, Wash--A former Wapato High School principal is pedaling across America all to raise money for scholarships for Wapato and Toppenish High School students.

When Leroy Werkhoven decided to ride his bike coast to coast, it just made sense to team up with the Dollars for Scholars Program. A three time cancer survivor he's no stranger to challenges. Leroy's been capturing his trip on a blog: www.leroypedals.blogspot.com.

Pledging by the mile contributors have been very generous, raising almost 60 thousand dollars to date.

"He's very dedicated to the education of all students," said longtime friend, Dennis Dvorak.

Leroy's now halfway through his trip. As he pedals, his wife travels ahead to make their sleeping arrangements. He finished up a day of riding in Conroe, TX Friday afternoon.

"We've had excellent weather the entire ride with the exception of some very hot weather in the Blythe CA and the Phoenix, AZ area," said Wekhoven over the phone.

If Leroy reaches his goal the dollars for scholars program will be able to give 25 scholarships at $2,000 each. These will go towards deserving students from Toppenish and Wapato High Schools. Something the students are grateful for.

"We're kind of the smaller school and a lot of families at these schools can't really afford to go to big schools like Wazzu and UW," said Wapato senior, Micah Garza.

I just wish him all the luck in the world. But, I know it doesn't take luck with Leroy. It just takes determination and he's the most determined man I've ever known," said Dvorak.

They're 60% to their scholarship goal. You can still donate to the fund just contact Kit Brown at Wapato High School.