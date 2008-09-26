A Couple Celebrates their Golden Anniversary at the Fair

YAKIMA, Wa.- Yakima families wait all year long for the State Fair. One couple has been waiting 50 years and for them, this is where it all started.

Some people go for the food and the rides. This couple went for each other.

"It was on a Friday that our 1st date was on, the 26th of September," said Dan Derrick.

That was 50 years ago today and now they're back in Yakima to celebrate their golden anniversary.

"I saw her walking down the aisle and I said I've got to ask this girl to go to the fair with me," said Derrick.

And it only took a few rides and a bag of cotton candy for them to realize this was the real deal.

"I knew that I could trust him with the rest of my life and that's what happened," said Leilani Derrick.

This year, the fair has more than 300 vendors and over 60 different food stands and more rides than ever, but the couple says some things are still familiar.

"The only thing I remember well is that I got her on the ferris-wheel," said Dan Derrick.

"It was the only time in my life I'd ever been on one," said Leilani Derrick.

The couple now has 5 children and 22 grandchildren.

"Doesn't seem that long. It doesn't seem like 50 years," said Leilani Derrick.

The couple says they'll be spending the rest of their day at the fair.