Morrow County School Teacher Charged With Theft

MORROW COUNTY, Ore.--A teacher with the Morrow County School District is put on paid administrative leave.

According to the Morrow County sheriff's office, 30-year-old Forrest Dean McKinnis of Heppner was arrested last week after an investigation revealed he had stolen school reference books.

Deputies say McKinnis then turned around and sold them.

He has been charged with theft and official misconduct.

According to the Morrow County School District website, McKinnis is the head teacher at the Morrow Education Center in Irrigon.

"We haven't yet received a police report from the Morrow County Sheriffs Office," says Morrow County District Attorney Elizabeth Ballard. Once we do receive that report, we will review it to make a charging determination."

McKinnis is not in jail at this time.

Authorities say the stolen books are valued around $2,500.