Local Donors Support 88 WSU Tri-Cities Scholarships

RICHLAND, Wash-- $119,000 in scholarships was given to students at WSU Tri-Cities. Eighty-eight scholarships ranging from academic to financial support were awarded by many local donors.



Some of the contributors include the Columbia Center Rotary Club and the Fluor Foundation. Friday, those students were honored at a ceremony with their donors.



Each student talked about how the scholarship would help them reach their academic goals. Many students said without the scholarship they would not have been able to afford tuition.