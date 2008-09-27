20-Year-Old Kennewick Marine Returns Home Friday Night For Two Week Visit

KENNEWICK, Wash. - One Kennewick family was extremely happy to have their marine home Friday night.

20-year-old Anthony Greeson has been in Iraq for about eight and a half months.

His friends went to pick him up from the Spokane Airport Friday.

Greeson graduated from Kamiakin High School in 2007.

His mother, Rebecca is very excited to have him home. She said it has been extremely hard with him away.

He got engaged last September and can't wait to spend time with his loved ones on his trip home.

He enlisted in the Marines right out of high school and has wanted to be a Marine since he was 10-years-old.