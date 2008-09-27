Rescued ATV rider dies at Harborview Hospital

VALLEY CHAPEL, Wash. - A missing ATV rider rescued earlier this month, after spending four days at the bottom of a steep embankment in Valley Chapel, died in a Seattle hospital Wednesday morning, according to a King County Medical Examiner.

21-year old John Wipf was found alive on Sunday September 7th, about a quarter-mile south of the area crews and family members had been searching since the previous Wednesday.

Wipf was transported to a local hospital by helicopter with head injuries, and other unknown injuries. Than evening he was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died of blunt-force trauma and infection.

Sheriff's deputies say family members and neigbors were out searching the area again Sunday. During a break from the search one member of the search party walking south of the property at 5310 East Stoughton Road spotted Wipf in a ravine.

The neigbor say that Wipf looked like he was sleeping but woke up when he was touched. Officials say he seemed coherent but was mumbling. His exact condition is uknown.

Authorities believe Wipf may have lost control of his ATV and rolled down the embankment.

The Spokane County Search and Rescue Team and Sheriff's helicopter had been searching for Wipf in the surrounding area since Thursday.