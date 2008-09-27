Officials: Korean nuclear mission for US envoy

Associated Press - September 27, 2008 5:13 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. officials say an American diplomat plans to visit North Korea next week in a bid to salvage a faltering international effort to get the communist country to give up nuclear weapons.

Christopher Hill is the chief U.S. negotiator in the six-nation negotiations. Officials say he will leave for South Korea on Monday and is expected to go on to North Korea. There is growing concern about the steps that North Korea is taking to restart its disabled nuclear reactor.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because Hill's plans have not yet been made public.

North Korea is refusing to accept a plan to verify that it has fully accounted for all of its past atomic activities.

