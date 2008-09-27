Trial set for March in Tacoma high school killing

Associated Press - September 27, 2008 2:15 PM ET

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A young man charged with a fatal shooting at Foss High School in Tacoma has been found competent to stand trial.

After the ruling Friday, Pierce County Superior Court Judge Ronald E. Culpepper set a tentative trial date of March 9 for 20-year-old Douglas S. Chanthabouly.

Chanthabouly has been shuttled between jail and Western State Hospital since Jan. 3, 2007, when 17-year-old Samnang Kok was killed at the school.

Defense lawyers agree that he's now competent to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge, but they say he was insane at the time of the shootings. Chanthabouly has a documented history of schizophrenia.

A hearing on his sanity is set for Feb. 17. If the judge finds he was sane, his lawyers can still try to convince a jury otherwise.

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

