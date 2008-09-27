Unprotected Beekeeper Removes Beehives in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.--A Kennewick beekeeper removes an old shed in Richland on Saturday containing two beehives without wearing any protection.

David White has handled bees almost all his life.

So, it's not like 80,000 Honey bees are going to scare him.

Lincoln Elementary School student Angel Parker used a 'smoker' to keep the bees calm.

Once the hives are gone, the Tapteal Greenway Association plans on adding a walking path off of Hyde Road.

White says he loves the taste of success.

"This is a little bit darker," says White tasting honeycomb. Kind of an yellow, amber yellow. It's sweet. It's pretty good. It's local here. I would call this wild flyer. It's a mixture of everything that's around here."

White says he's in the process of attaining his Master Beekeeper Certification.

If you're interested in beekeeping or have questions, white wants to hear from you.

His phone number is (509) 948-5216.