"City Fair" in Richland Provides Inside Look

RICHLAND, Wash.--Have you ever wanted to see the inside of a patrol car or learn how your city purifies its water?

Well many people came out to do just that in Richland on Saturday.

"City Fair 2008" taught citizens how their city works, from recycling services to putting together its annual budget.

Many kids also saw fire trucks and classic cars.

"The kids are having a really good time climbing in the equipment and playing with everything and they really liked the exhibit on electricity and seeing how they can get electrocuted," says mother Christy Smith. They thought that was fun."

Guess how many miles of road the city of Richland maintains?

The answer is 250 miles!