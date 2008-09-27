Yakima Hosts Delegates From Sister City

YAKIMA--This weekend Yakima welcomes some people who are like family.

Yakima is hosting delegates from their sister city, Morelia, Mexico.

They're up for the Central Washington State Fair, and to tour Yakima's medical facilities. Both cities hope to find ways that they can help each other out.

"We want to figure out how we can better serve our Latino community here in the valley," Steve Kaczynski, Memorial Hospital, said.





"We trying to see what we can do together for Yakima and Morelia," Morelia Chamber of Commerce President CArlos Galvez said.

Galvez said the delegates are trying to make deals to export local products like apples and wine to Morelia. They are also looking for ways to provide ethnic products to people who have immigrated to the Yakima Valley.

Morelia is in Central Mexico near the Pacific Ocean, and has a population of just over 600,000. Morelia's chief exports are avocadoes and strawberries.

