RICHLAND, Wash.--A fundraising walk to help raise awareness about diabetes was held Saturday in Howard Amon Park.

More than 350 people took part in 'Step Out: Walk to Fight Diabetes."

It's a six-mile course that extended to Leslie Groves Park and back.

When walkers returned, members of Elite Cheer and Dance Training performed.

Organizers say diabetes is the fastest rising disease in the country.

They hoped to raise $70,000.

Famous Dave's Barbeque in Kennewick catered lunch for all the walkers.