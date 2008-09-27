BB Gun Suspect(s) Target Kennewick Neighborhood - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KENNEWICK, Wash.--Several people in Kennewick woke up Saturday morning to find their cars or homes with shattered windows.

Kennewick police say late Friday night or early Saturday morning, at least 13 vehicles, one home and two store-fronts were shot with what they think was a BB gun.

This happened in the east and central parts of Kennewick.

Police don't have any suspects, but they are looking for a certain car that may be involved.

If you have any information or need to report damage, call the Kennewick police department.

