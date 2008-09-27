Yakima Walks to Defeat Lou Gehrig's Disease

YAKIMA--The Evergreen chapter of the ALS association held its annual walk to defeat ALS in Yakima Saturday. ALS is short for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

About 25,000 people in the United States suffer from ALS. There is no known cure for ALS, but fundraisers like today's walk help bring attention and money to the disease.

"Funds from this will help for medical research," Guy Gansereit said. "[The fundraiser] helps to do the trips to Washington DC to get the House and Senate's approval on bills.">



Just this week the House and Senate passed the ALS Registry Act. Close to 100 people participated in today's walk, raising close to $10,000.