Police Look for Suspects in Yakima Drive-by Shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.--Police are working hard to find those responsible for a drive-by shooting that put an 18-year old boy in the hospital last night. The shooting happened near East I and North 2nd Street in Yakima.

Neighbors were frightened and upset, but not surprised. They said things like this happen too often.

Police say the boy was with friends around 2nd Street at about 7 p.m. last night when a small, white car drove slowly past the group and a passenger in the back of the car shot at them. The boy was hit in the neck. Someone took him to the hospital where police were notified. One neighbor is afraid to go outside at night because of incidents like this.

"I was sitting in my room and I heard a couple gunshots," Gloria Castillo said. "Right away I went and locked my door. It kind of freaked me out."





Police have not released any suspects. They think the shooting is gang-related. Police say the victim's injury is not life-threatening. Anyone with information should call Yakima Police.