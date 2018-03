WAPATO, Wash.-- A three car pile-up in Wapato sends four people to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of State Route 97 and Wapato Road.

One car was turning from SR 97 onto Wapato Road and another car hit it, causing it to hit a third car that was stopped at the traffic light.

The cause is under investigation, but troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.