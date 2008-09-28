Marty Wolfe wins Grand Prix National Championship at Chelan

CHELAN, Wash. - Wow!! What a day. Especially for Marty Wolfe. All the way from Illinois, and he made the trip worth while.

He won the "whole ball of wax" -- the Grand Prix National High Points for the whole season, and the Grand Prix National Championship.

The first heat was all Greg Hopp in the Graham Trucking-Happy Go Lucky-Pumptech. Unfortunately Greg jumped the gun. Not by much, but he did.

Jeff Bernard followed his San Diego Unlimited win last week with a strong second place in the heat driving Bob Schellhase's Mill Bay Casino. Greg finished third.

In the final, Dustin Echols appeared to be the winner, but he was penalized for bearing out.

The deck to deck show lap after lap between Dustin and Marty Wolfe had the crowd on pins and needles. After the excitement was over the referees made their ruling.

Marty Wolfe -- Great guy, fast boat, and Grand Prix Champion

Results

HEAT 1

1 GP-93 Trafficade-Wolfe Racing Special Marty Wolfe

2 GP-12 Mill Bay Casino Jeff Bernard

3 GP-15 Graham Trucking GT-Happy Go Lucky-PumpTech

DNF GP-17 Shuck's Auto Supply presents Miss Ted's Red Apple

DNF GP-18 Baker Equipment-Blockhead Machine

FINAL

1 GP-93 Trafficade-Wolfe Racing Special Marty Wolfe

2 GP-12 Mill Bay Casino Jeff Bernard

3 GP-17 Shuck's Auto Supply presents Miss Ted's Red Apple

DNF GP-15 Graham Trucking GT-Happy Go Lucky-PumpTech

DNS GP-18 Baker Equipment-Blockhead Machine

Source: Jerry Hopp