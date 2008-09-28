State bar association supports same-sex marriages

Associated Press - September 28, 2008 3:05 PM ET

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Bar Association is now on favor of equal marriage rights for same-sex couples.

The resolution was adopted unanimously last week by the group's 14-member Board of Governors. Board president Mark Johnson of Seattle says there was considerable opposition and he knows some will be distressed, but the leadership felt action was justified.

Washington has domestic partnership law, but Johnson says lawyers still face difficulties in all areas of practice, from contracts to family law, because of the differing legal status of same-sex couples.

He adds that for the bar association, "1 of the guiding principles is access to justice."

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

