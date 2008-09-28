Fatal boat crash on Lake Washington investigated

Associated Press - September 28, 2008 3:25 PM ET

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police are continuing to investigate a fatal boat crash near Seward Park in Lake Washington east of Seattle.

A 37-year-old woman died and three people were injured after dark Saturday night when a speedboat hit the stern of a sailboat.

Witnesses say the speedboat went up over the stern and hit the woman. Police Officer Renee S. Witt says she died on impact.

The 17-year-old driver of the speedboat and his companion, a 16-year-old girl, were treated for minor injuries. A 45-year-old man on the sailboat was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a back injury. A third man on the sailboat escaped injury.

Witt was unable to say Sunday whether the boy was arrested.

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.